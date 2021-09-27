Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) last week performance was 9.06%

As on September 24, 2021, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) started slowly as it slid -3.89% to $14.09. During the day, the stock rose to $14.60 and sunk to $13.75 before settling in for the price of $14.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PCT posted a 52-week range of $9.80-$35.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $122.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.51.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry. PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.90%, in contrast to 40.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 24, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 3,190 shares at the rate of 12.31, making the entire transaction reach 39,269 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,380. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 20, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 4,190 for 11.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,987. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,190 in total.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in the upcoming year.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06.

In the same vein, PCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.83, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [PureCycle Technologies Inc., PCT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.85 million was lower the volume of 1.04 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.19% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.40% that was lower than 92.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.