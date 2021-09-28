McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) volume hits 3.14 million: A New Opening for Investors

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) started the day on September 27, 2021, with a price increase of 1.90% at $1.07. During the day, the stock rose to $1.11 and sunk to $1.05 before settling in for the price of $1.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MUX posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$1.71.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -40.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -128.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $459.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $375.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $510.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1238, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1777.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 377 employees. It has generated 277,955 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -404,045. The stock had 46.91 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -42.95, operating margin was -64.75 and Pretax Margin of -146.69.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. McEwen Mining Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.21%, in contrast to 30.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 17, this organization’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.04, making the entire transaction reach 10,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 09, Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 20,000 for 1.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 21,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 40,000 in total.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -145.36 while generating a return on equity of -35.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -128.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in the upcoming year.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.27.

In the same vein, MUX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.72 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.0623.

Raw Stochastic average of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.98% that was lower than 58.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.