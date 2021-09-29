CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.17

As on September 28, 2021, CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) started slowly as it slid -7.36% to $11.33. During the day, the stock rose to $12.39 and sunk to $11.30 before settling in for the price of $12.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVM posted a 52-week range of $7.08-$40.91.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -3.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $499.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.98.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 43 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -5188.28 and Pretax Margin of -5415.64.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. CEL-SCI Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 33.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 06, this organization’s Director bought 1,250 shares at the rate of 8.00, making the entire transaction reach 10,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,431. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 06, Company’s Director bought 1,250 for 8.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,973 in total.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -5415.64 while generating a return on equity of -243.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in the upcoming year.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2225.29.

In the same vein, CVM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.86, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CEL-SCI Corporation, CVM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.54 million was lower the volume of 1.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.86% that was lower than 140.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.