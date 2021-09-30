Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) average volume reaches $899.95K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 29, 2021, Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) set off with pace as it heaved 0.87% to $38.15. During the day, the stock rose to $38.32 and sunk to $37.74 before settling in for the price of $37.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CUZ posted a 52-week range of $24.17-$40.63.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 29.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $148.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $147.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.33.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 316 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 2,342,848 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 797,807. The stock had 5.67 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.73, operating margin was +14.79 and Pretax Margin of +34.17.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10, this organization’s Director sold 43,750 shares at the rate of 39.53, making the entire transaction reach 1,729,438 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 109,411. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s Director sold 43,750 for 37.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,646,312. This particular insider is now the holder of 153,161 in total.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.2) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +34.05 while generating a return on equity of 5.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in the upcoming year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $58.78, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.62.

In the same vein, CUZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cousins Properties Incorporated, CUZ]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.53 million was inferior to the volume of 0.93 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.26% that was lower than 20.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.