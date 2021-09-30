Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) last week performance was -0.58%

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) flaunted slowness of -0.13% at $15.50, as the Stock market unbolted on September 29, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $15.73 and sunk to $15.37 before settling in for the price of $15.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TGP posted a 52-week range of $10.12-$17.20.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -54.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.30.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2100 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.43, operating margin was +46.88 and Pretax Margin of +17.05.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Teekay LNG Partners L.P. industry. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.60%, in contrast to 31.70% institutional ownership.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.63) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +14.61 while generating a return on equity of 5.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -54.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in the upcoming year.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.21, and its Beta score is 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.52.

In the same vein, TGP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Teekay LNG Partners L.P., TGP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.23 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.79% that was higher than 30.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.