PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) average volume reaches $922.05K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 30, 2021, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.36% to $23.57. During the day, the stock rose to $24.61 and sunk to $23.30 before settling in for the price of $24.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLBY posted a 52-week range of $9.98-$63.04.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $972.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.63.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Leisure industry. PLBY Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.03%, in contrast to 72.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 27, this organization’s sold 48,164 shares at the rate of 26.40, making the entire transaction reach 1,271,443 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,117,940. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 23, Company’s sold 100,000 for 25.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,513,540. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,166,104 in total.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.23. This company achieved a return on equity of -3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in the upcoming year.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.51.

In the same vein, PLBY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.55, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

Going through the that latest performance of [PLBY Group Inc., PLBY]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.62 million was inferior to the volume of 1.55 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.26% While, its Average True Range was 1.54.

Raw Stochastic average of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 42.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.40% that was lower than 76.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.