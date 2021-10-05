Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) last week performance was -8.37%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) flaunted slowness of -6.73% at $2.08, as the Stock market unbolted on October 04, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $2.20 and sunk to $2.00 before settling in for the price of $2.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUIZ posted a 52-week range of $1.96-$13.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $121.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.07.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1314 employees. It has generated 134,541 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,017. The stock had 5.65 Receivables turnover and 1.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.22, operating margin was -1.48 and Pretax Margin of -1.37.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Huize Holding Limited industry. Huize Holding Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 15.70% institutional ownership.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1.50 while generating a return on equity of -5.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Huize Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in the upcoming year.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46.

In the same vein, HUIZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Huize Holding Limited, HUIZ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 94.61% that was higher than 78.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.