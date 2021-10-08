Compass Diversified (CODI) volume hits 84507.0: A New Opening for Investors

Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) started the day on October 07, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.10% at $29.07. During the day, the stock rose to $29.4699 and sunk to $28.99 before settling in for the price of $29.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CODI posted a 52-week range of $16.41-$32.34.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.98.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3751 employees. It has generated 391,461 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,207. The stock had 7.36 Receivables turnover and 0.67 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.09, operating margin was +6.08 and Pretax Margin of +2.82.

Compass Diversified (CODI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Conglomerates Industry. Compass Diversified’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 35.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 30, this organization’s See Remark (a) bought 3,164 shares at the rate of 28.18, making the entire transaction reach 89,172 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,346. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 24, Company’s bought 5,000 for 27.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 137,560. This particular insider is now the holder of 178,518 in total.

Compass Diversified (CODI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.46) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +0.31 while generating a return on equity of 0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Compass Diversified (CODI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 47.66.

In the same vein, CODI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Compass Diversified (CODI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.2 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Compass Diversified (CODI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.84% that was lower than 27.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.