NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) last month volatility was 9.97%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) open the trading on October 15, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.67% to $9.00. During the day, the stock rose to $9.50 and sunk to $8.96 before settling in for the price of $8.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NURO posted a 52-week range of $1.47-$38.75.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 74.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.27.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 20 employees. It has generated 368,899 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -104,610. The stock had 17.95 Receivables turnover and 0.99 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +71.15, operating margin was -18.23 and Pretax Margin of -28.36.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. NeuroMetrix Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.60%, in contrast to 17.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 25, this organization’s Senior Vice President, CFO sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 10.55, making the entire transaction reach 527,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,659. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 12, Company’s Senior Vice President, CFO sold 20,000 for 13.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 271,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,659 in total.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2019 suggests? It has posted -$3 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$1.8) by -$1.2. This company achieved a net margin of -28.36 while generating a return on equity of -53.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NeuroMetrix Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 74.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.14.

In the same vein, NURO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30.

Technical Analysis of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO)

[NeuroMetrix Inc., NURO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.89.

Raw Stochastic average of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.28% that was lower than 262.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.