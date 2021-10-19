The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.99

As on October 18, 2021, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) started slowly as it slid -2.56% to $1.52. During the day, the stock rose to $1.5799 and sunk to $1.51 before settling in for the price of $1.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WTER posted a 52-week range of $0.93-$2.35.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 45.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $156.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7320, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4035.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 26 employees. It has generated 1,664,611 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -586,054. The stock had 6.97 Receivables turnover and 2.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.42, operating margin was -32.81 and Pretax Margin of -35.21.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.00%, in contrast to 7.60% institutional ownership.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -35.21 while generating a return on equity of -259.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in the upcoming year.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.39.

In the same vein, WTER’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Alkaline Water Company Inc., WTER], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.11 million was lower the volume of 1.85 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.0985.

Raw Stochastic average of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.63% that was lower than 73.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.