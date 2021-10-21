Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.75

As on October 20, 2021, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) started slowly as it slid -0.43% to $213.05. During the day, the stock rose to $215.31 and sunk to $212.50 before settling in for the price of $213.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADP posted a 52-week range of $144.59-$217.15.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $423.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $422.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $88.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $205.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $192.87.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 56000 employees. It has generated 267,954 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 46,402. The stock had 5.81 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.48, operating margin was +22.16 and Pretax Margin of +22.40.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry. Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 81.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 01, this organization’s Corp. VP sold 1,490 shares at the rate of 200.51, making the entire transaction reach 298,760 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,296. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 08, Company’s President & CEO sold 48,572 for 204.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,928,680. This particular insider is now the holder of 86,409 in total.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $1.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.14) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +17.32 while generating a return on equity of 45.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.80% and is forecasted to reach 7.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.10, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 65.84.

In the same vein, ADP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.07, a figure that is expected to reach 1.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Automatic Data Processing Inc., ADP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.26 million was lower the volume of 1.69 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.82% While, its Average True Range was 3.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.99% that was higher than 15.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.