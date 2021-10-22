NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) volume hits 0.8 million: A New Opening for Investors

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) started the day on October 21, 2021, with a price increase of 0.83% at $44.81. During the day, the stock rose to $45.35 and sunk to $44.1201 before settling in for the price of $44.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEO posted a 52-week range of $36.00-$61.57.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 34.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -51.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $117.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.11.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1700 employees. It has generated 261,440 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,454. The stock had 4.36 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.23, operating margin was -2.79 and Pretax Margin of -3.16.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. NeoGenomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 93.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 08, this organization’s Director sold 20,734 shares at the rate of 41.46, making the entire transaction reach 859,632 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 49,564. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03, Company’s President, Pharma Services sold 31,107 for 40.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,247,702. This particular insider is now the holder of 176,772 in total.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +0.94 while generating a return on equity of 0.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -51.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $81.47, and its Beta score is 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.32.

In the same vein, NEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.55, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.74 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.87 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.64% While, its Average True Range was 1.96.

Raw Stochastic average of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.14% that was higher than 42.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.