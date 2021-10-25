AMETEK Inc. (AME) PE Ratio stood at $34.73: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) open the trading on October 22, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.48% to $131.14. During the day, the stock rose to $131.78 and sunk to $130.591 before settling in for the price of $130.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AME posted a 52-week range of $96.86-$140.10.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $230.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $230.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $130.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $129.71.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 16500 employees. It has generated 275,153 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 52,875. The stock had 6.12 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.46, operating margin was +23.61 and Pretax Margin of +23.84.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. AMETEK Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 88.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08, this organization’s Director sold 5,160 shares at the rate of 132.28, making the entire transaction reach 682,566 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 58,439. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 30, Company’s PRESIDENT – ELECTROMECHANICAL sold 41,935 for 137.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,769,236. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,574 in total.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.1) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +19.22 while generating a return on equity of 15.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.50% and is forecasted to reach 5.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMETEK Inc. (AME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.73, and its Beta score is 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.05.

In the same vein, AME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.78, a figure that is expected to reach 1.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AMETEK Inc. (AME)

[AMETEK Inc., AME] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.70% While, its Average True Range was 2.10.

Raw Stochastic average of AMETEK Inc. (AME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.68% that was higher than 16.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.