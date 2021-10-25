CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) 14-day ATR is 0.47: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) started the day on October 22, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.73% at $11.76. During the day, the stock rose to $12.12 and sunk to $11.715 before settling in for the price of $12.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COMM posted a 52-week range of $8.39-$22.18.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 17.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -53.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $204.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $199.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.63.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 92.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 13, this organization’s Director bought 65,000 shares at the rate of 15.26, making the entire transaction reach 991,913 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 288,677. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 13, Company’s President and CEO bought 33,400 for 14.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 498,665. This particular insider is now the holder of 533,400 in total.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.44) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -53.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.11.

In the same vein, COMM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.99, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.18 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.87% that was lower than 51.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.