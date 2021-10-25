Kansas City Southern (KSU) volume hits 0.55 million: A New Opening for Investors

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) started the day on October 22, 2021, with a price increase of 1.12% at $305.33. During the day, the stock rose to $306.79 and sunk to $301.60 before settling in for the price of $301.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KSU posted a 52-week range of $171.82-$315.39.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $285.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $265.35.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6522 employees. It has generated 403,649 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 94,603. The stock had 10.10 Receivables turnover and 0.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.26, operating margin was +39.26 and Pretax Margin of +31.27.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Railroads Industry. Kansas City Southern’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 83.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 21, this organization’s President & CEO sold 4,690 shares at the rate of 301.89, making the entire transaction reach 1,415,887 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 125,555. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 21, Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 37,845 for 301.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,406,801. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,322 in total.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $2.18) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +23.44 while generating a return on equity of 14.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.10% and is forecasted to reach 9.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kansas City Southern (KSU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $299.93, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.20.

In the same vein, KSU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.02, a figure that is expected to reach 2.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kansas City Southern (KSU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.68 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.08 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.66% While, its Average True Range was 4.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Kansas City Southern (KSU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 9.91% that was lower than 27.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.