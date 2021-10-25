No matter how cynical the overall market is Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) performance over the last week is recorded 1.17%

As on October 22, 2021, Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) started slowly as it slid -0.39% to $15.50. During the day, the stock rose to $15.63 and sunk to $15.455 before settling in for the price of $15.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIM posted a 52-week range of $8.24-$15.78.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -44.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -96.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $231.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $228.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.65.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 41 employees. It has generated 16,881,561 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,167,171. The stock had 2.15 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +92.41, operating margin was +95.30 and Pretax Margin of +12.86.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Chimera Investment Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 52.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 25, this organization’s Principal Accounting Officer bought 300 shares at the rate of 26.26, making the entire transaction reach 7,878 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,800.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.34) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +12.84 while generating a return on equity of 2.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -96.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.54% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -44.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.34, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.39.

In the same vein, CIM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Chimera Investment Corporation, CIM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.41 million was lower the volume of 1.92 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 9.03% that was lower than 20.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.