Regis Corporation (RGS) EPS is poised to hit -0.13 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) started the day on October 22, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.69% at $2.88. During the day, the stock rose to $2.985 and sunk to $2.8217 before settling in for the price of $2.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RGS posted a 52-week range of $2.66-$14.39.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -20.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 121.81%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $104.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.86.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2446 workers. It has generated 169,711 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -46,333. The stock had 14.22 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.94, operating margin was -23.50 and Pretax Margin of -28.61.

Regis Corporation (RGS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Personal Services Industry. Regis Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 78.50% institutional ownership.

Regis Corporation (RGS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.63. This company achieved a net margin of -27.30 while generating a return on equity of -159.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Regis Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 121.81% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Regis Corporation (RGS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25.

In the same vein, RGS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Regis Corporation (RGS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.59 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.96 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Regis Corporation (RGS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.19% that was lower than 58.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.