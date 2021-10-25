The key reasons why Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) is -42.29% away from 52-week high?

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: PSTH) started the day on October 22, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.05% at $19.68. During the day, the stock rose to $19.71 and sunk to $19.68 before settling in for the price of $19.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PSTH posted a 52-week range of $19.54-$34.10.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $200.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $200.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.64.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: PSTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04.

In the same vein, PSTH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.62.

Technical Analysis of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: PSTH), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.28 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.29% that was lower than 13.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.