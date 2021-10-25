US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) last month volatility was 3.01%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) open the trading on October 22, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.38% to $36.47. During the day, the stock rose to $36.77 and sunk to $36.18 before settling in for the price of $36.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, USFD posted a 52-week range of $19.82-$42.10.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -166.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $222.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $214.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.52.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 26000 employees. It has generated 880,192 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,692. The stock had 15.95 Receivables turnover and 1.93 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.47, operating margin was +0.45 and Pretax Margin of -1.28.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Food Distribution industry. US Foods Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 96.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 24, this organization’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 16,325 shares at the rate of 35.14, making the entire transaction reach 573,660 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 128,925. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 08, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 21,529 for 40.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 861,160. This particular insider is now the holder of 105,228 in total.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.36) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -0.99 while generating a return on equity of -5.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -166.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in the upcoming year.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, USFD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

[US Foods Holding Corp., USFD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.97.

Raw Stochastic average of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.72% that was lower than 30.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.