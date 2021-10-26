Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) is predicted to post EPS of -0.30 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) started the day on October 25, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.29% at $5.36. During the day, the stock rose to $5.4999 and sunk to $5.33 before settling in for the price of $5.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HTBX posted a 52-week range of $5.22-$17.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 60.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $140.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.97.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 39 employees. It has generated 75,589 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -667,942. The stock had 27.78 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -845.51 and Pretax Margin of -894.90.

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Heat Biologics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 12.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14, this organization’s Director sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 5.87, making the entire transaction reach 205,292 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 203,272. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 12, Company’s Director sold 103,304 for 1.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 106,403. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -883.65 while generating a return on equity of -40.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Heat Biologics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.30% and is forecasted to reach -1.22 in the upcoming year.

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 37.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 56.15.

In the same vein, HTBX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.27 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.05% that was lower than 39.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.