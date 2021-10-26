Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) last week performance was 1.54%

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) established initial surge of 0.20% at $0.98, as the Stock market unbolted on October 25, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $0.985 and sunk to $0.966 before settling in for the price of $0.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TYME posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$4.99.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $172.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $179.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0391, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4874.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Tyme Technologies Inc. industry. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.30%, in contrast to 9.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 20, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 0.97, making the entire transaction reach 19,346 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,158,546. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 13, Company’s 10% Owner sold 20,000 for 1.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,178,546 in total.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.40%.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04.

In the same vein, TYME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18.

Technical Analysis of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Tyme Technologies Inc., TYME]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 6.46 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.0419.

Raw Stochastic average of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.73% that was lower than 66.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.