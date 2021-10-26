Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) EPS is poised to hit -0.13 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) established initial surge of 3.51% at $10.61, as the Stock market unbolted on October 25, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $10.76 and sunk to $10.20 before settling in for the price of $10.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VUZI posted a 52-week range of $3.40-$32.43.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 33.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $716.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.23.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 99 employees. It has generated 119,397 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -185,074. The stock had 7.69 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -4.58, operating margin was -164.52 and Pretax Margin of -155.01.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Vuzix Corporation industry. Vuzix Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 43.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 28, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 4,962,600 shares at the rate of 11.51, making the entire transaction reach 57,095,915 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -155.01 while generating a return on equity of -49.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vuzix Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 45.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 51.89.

In the same vein, VUZI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Vuzix Corporation, VUZI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.44 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.40% that was lower than 52.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.