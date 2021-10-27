American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) went down -9.29% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) started the day on October 26, 2021, with a price decrease of -9.29% at $9.28. During the day, the stock rose to $10.23 and sunk to $9.25 before settling in for the price of $10.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXL posted a 52-week range of $6.33-$13.06.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 3.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.90.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 20000 workers. It has generated 235,540 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -28,065. The stock had 5.72 Receivables turnover and 0.75 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.73, operating margin was +4.07 and Pretax Margin of -12.96.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 93.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s VP Human Resources sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 12.56, making the entire transaction reach 314,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 156,228.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -11.92 while generating a return on equity of -83.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.96 in the upcoming year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.12, and its Beta score is 2.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.49.

In the same vein, AXL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.81, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.89 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.54 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.58% that was higher than 48.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.