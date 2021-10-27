Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) surge 1.27% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) started the day on October 26, 2021, with a price increase of 0.61% at $49.52. During the day, the stock rose to $49.73 and sunk to $49.27 before settling in for the price of $49.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GLPI posted a 52-week range of $36.18-$51.46.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 14.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $233.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $221.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.80.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 560 employees. It has generated 2,059,223 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.58, operating margin was +66.59 and Pretax Margin of +44.19.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 91.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 01, this organization’s EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 50.02, making the entire transaction reach 500,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 156,502. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 07, Company’s EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 10,000 for 48.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 480,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 166,502 in total.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.6) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +43.80 while generating a return on equity of 21.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.02, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 54.70.

In the same vein, GLPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.49 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.98 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.27% that was lower than 18.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.