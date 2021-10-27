Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) EPS is poised to hit 0.09 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) started the day on October 26, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.38% at $45.96. During the day, the stock rose to $47.34 and sunk to $45.88 before settling in for the price of $47.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HTHT posted a 52-week range of $38.49-$64.53.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 12.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -228.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $311.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $177.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $52.16.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Lodging Industry. Huazhu Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 56.40%, in contrast to 46.80% institutional ownership.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -228.80% and is forecasted to reach 9.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -30.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $151.18, and its Beta score is 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.86.

In the same vein, HTHT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.69 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.45% While, its Average True Range was 1.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.54% that was lower than 42.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.