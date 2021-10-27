WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) 14-day ATR is 0.48: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) started the day on October 26, 2021, with a price decrease of -8.86% at $6.07. During the day, the stock rose to $6.5736 and sunk to $6.03 before settling in for the price of $6.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WKEY posted a 52-week range of $5.00-$22.40.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 45.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $111.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.86.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 81 employees. It has generated 171,256 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -332,096. The stock had 3.33 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.19, operating margin was -125.69 and Pretax Margin of -195.53.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -193.92 while generating a return on equity of -150.73.

WISeKey International Holding AG’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.40%.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.69.

In the same vein, WKEY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.49.

Technical Analysis of WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.95 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.08 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.20% that was higher than 67.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.