AC Immune SA (ACIU) is predicted to post EPS of -0.27 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) started the day on November 03, 2021, with a price increase of 2.26% at $7.24. During the day, the stock rose to $7.24 and sunk to $6.98 before settling in for the price of $7.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACIU posted a 52-week range of $4.58-$12.61.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -17.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -234.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $539.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.06.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 149 employees. It has generated 110,337 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -442,756. The stock had 9.09 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -405.76 and Pretax Margin of -401.28.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. AC Immune SA’s current insider ownership accounts for 60.54%, in contrast to 28.00% institutional ownership.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.26) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -401.28 while generating a return on equity of -25.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

AC Immune SA’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -234.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in the upcoming year.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AC Immune SA (ACIU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 17.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 234.73.

In the same vein, ACIU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AC Immune SA (ACIU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.5 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.06 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of AC Immune SA (ACIU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.30% that was lower than 49.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.