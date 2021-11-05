No matter how cynical the overall market is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) performance over the last week is recorded -4.58%

As on November 04, 2021, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.79% to $20.40. During the day, the stock rose to $21.13 and sunk to $20.30 before settling in for the price of $20.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MGY posted a 52-week range of $4.09-$22.09.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10750.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $175.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.05.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 136 employees. It has generated 3,930,191 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,885,221. The stock had 5.71 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -83.11, operating margin was -101.85 and Pretax Margin of -364.51.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 07, this organization’s Director sold 5,000,000 shares at the rate of 18.50, making the entire transaction reach 92,500,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,735,406. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 07, Company’s Director sold 5,000,000 for 18.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 92,500,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,735,406 in total.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.61) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -226.08 while generating a return on equity of -103.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10750.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in the upcoming year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.99, and its Beta score is 2.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.12.

In the same vein, MGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, MGY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.18 million was better the volume of 2.02 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.32% that was lower than 46.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.