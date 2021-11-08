A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) as it 5-day change was 3.32%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 05, 2021, Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.36% to $2.18. During the day, the stock rose to $2.25 and sunk to $2.14 before settling in for the price of $2.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TGB posted a 52-week range of $0.78-$2.67.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $283.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $273.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $629.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.91.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Taseko Mines Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 22.50% institutional ownership.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Taseko Mines Limited (TGB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.35, and its Beta score is 2.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.58.

In the same vein, TGB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Taseko Mines Limited, TGB]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.85 million was inferior to the volume of 2.33 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.55% that was lower than 60.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.