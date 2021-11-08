Americold Realty Trust (COLD) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.24

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) open the trading on November 05, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.94% to $29.42. During the day, the stock rose to $30.28 and sunk to $29.36 before settling in for the price of $29.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COLD posted a 52-week range of $27.88-$40.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -54.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $253.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.28.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 16300 employees. It has generated 121,946 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,506. The stock had 6.83 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.88, operating margin was +7.70 and Pretax Margin of +0.89.

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10, this organization’s See Remarks sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 39.15, making the entire transaction reach 195,725 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,736. Preceding that transaction, on May 24, Company’s EVP and COO sold 5,792 for 37.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 219,864. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,647 in total.

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.03) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.23 while generating a return on equity of 0.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -54.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Americold Realty Trust (COLD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 615.39.

In the same vein, COLD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

[Americold Realty Trust, COLD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Americold Realty Trust (COLD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.68% that was lower than 25.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.