Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) PE Ratio stood at $14.13: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on November 05, 2021, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.52% to $96.75. During the day, the stock rose to $97.36 and sunk to $95.53 before settling in for the price of $95.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STX posted a 52-week range of $50.60-$106.22.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $230.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $221.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $85.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $84.37.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 40000 employees. It has generated 267,025 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 32,850. The stock had 9.40 Receivables turnover and 1.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.07, operating margin was +13.63 and Pretax Margin of +12.62.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 85.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 04, this organization’s EVP & CFO sold 26,139 shares at the rate of 84.40, making the entire transaction reach 2,206,010 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,514. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 14, Company’s EVP, Global Sales sold 623 for 83.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 52,326. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,710 in total.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.24) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +12.30 while generating a return on equity of 108.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.60% and is forecasted to reach 9.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 45.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.13, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 55.11.

In the same vein, STX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.85, a figure that is expected to reach 2.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Seagate Technology Holdings plc, STX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.96 million was lower the volume of 2.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.45% While, its Average True Range was 2.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.79% that was lower than 33.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.