Amphenol Corporation (APH) PE Ratio stood at $34.61: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on November 08, 2021, Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.26% to $81.65. During the day, the stock rose to $82.34 and sunk to $81.24 before settling in for the price of $81.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APH posted a 52-week range of $58.58-$81.53.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $597.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $595.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $76.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $69.98.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 80000 employees. It has generated 107,486 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 15,043. The stock had 4.66 Receivables turnover and 0.74 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.98, operating margin was +19.19 and Pretax Margin of +17.75.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Amphenol Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 97.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 07, this organization’s Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel sold 27,500 shares at the rate of 76.25, making the entire transaction reach 2,096,958 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,700. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 02, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 60,000 for 76.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,595,034. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.55) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +13.99 while generating a return on equity of 24.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amphenol Corporation (APH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.61, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 57.17.

In the same vein, APH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amphenol Corporation (APH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Amphenol Corporation, APH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.89 million was lower the volume of 2.54 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.47% While, its Average True Range was 1.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Amphenol Corporation (APH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.60% that was higher than 17.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.