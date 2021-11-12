Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) EPS is poised to hit -0.11 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on November 11, 2021, Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.97% to $8.32. During the day, the stock rose to $8.62 and sunk to $7.75 before settling in for the price of $8.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEVA posted a 52-week range of $7.05-$21.83.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $211.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.59.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Aeva Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 35.80% institutional ownership.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 39.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 613.16.

In the same vein, AEVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Aeva Technologies Inc., AEVA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.24 million was lower the volume of 1.47 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.49% that was lower than 60.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.