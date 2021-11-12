American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) volume hits 1.22 million: A New Opening for Investors

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) started the day on November 11, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.23% at $272.48. During the day, the stock rose to $276.70 and sunk to $270.37 before settling in for the price of $275.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMT posted a 52-week range of $197.50-$303.72.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $455.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $453.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $124.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $280.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $260.69.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 92.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 07, this organization’s Director sold 100 shares at the rate of 300.50, making the entire transaction reach 30,050 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,240. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 03, Company’s Director sold 739 for 300.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 222,225. This particular insider is now the holder of 905 in total.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.2) by $0.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.60% and is forecasted to reach 5.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.43% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $49.59, and its Beta score is 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 68.72.

In the same vein, AMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.50, a figure that is expected to reach 1.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.04 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.55% While, its Average True Range was 5.70.

Raw Stochastic average of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 10.83% that was lower than 16.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.