Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is 4.16% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) established initial surge of 1.35% at $14.27, as the Stock market unbolted on November 11, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $14.27 and sunk to $13.975 before settling in for the price of $14.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDN posted a 52-week range of $9.85-$15.16.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of -2.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 59.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 823.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $170.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $168.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.51.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 341 workers. It has generated 1,568,481 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 894,771. The stock had 35.78 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.38, operating margin was +20.72 and Pretax Margin of +57.42.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Brandywine Realty Trust industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04, this organization’s Executive Vice President & CFO sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 13.77, making the entire transaction reach 68,863 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 228,873. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 14, Company’s EVP & Senior Managing Director sold 7,936 for 15.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 119,357. This particular insider is now the holder of 222,030 in total.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.02) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +57.05 while generating a return on equity of 17.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 823.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 59.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $93.27, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 52.19.

In the same vein, BDN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Brandywine Realty Trust, BDN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.87 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.04% that was higher than 25.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.