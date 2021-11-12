Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is predicted to post EPS of 0.04 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) started the day on November 11, 2021, with a price increase of 0.12% at $17.01. During the day, the stock rose to $17.21 and sunk to $16.89 before settling in for the price of $16.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VG posted a 52-week range of $10.85-$17.58.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -82.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $252.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $240.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.14.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2198 employees. It has generated 567,759 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -16,475. The stock had 11.44 Receivables turnover and 0.90 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.22, operating margin was -0.01 and Pretax Margin of -2.56.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Vonage Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.20%, in contrast to 96.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 13, this organization’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 43,109 shares at the rate of 16.25, making the entire transaction reach 700,521 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 140,934. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 13, Company’s Director sold 81,900 for 15.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,257,510. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2.90 while generating a return on equity of -6.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -82.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -27.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.26.

In the same vein, VG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.71 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.47% that was higher than 28.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.