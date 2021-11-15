DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) 14-day ATR is 6.78: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on November 12, 2021, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.52% to $124.03. During the day, the stock rose to $124.71 and sunk to $118.53 before settling in for the price of $114.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOCN posted a 52-week range of $35.35-$117.78.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $88.43.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.50%, in contrast to 50.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 08, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 67,590 shares at the rate of 108.31, making the entire transaction reach 7,320,673 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,432. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 05, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 4,410 for 107.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 473,061. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,432 in total.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in the upcoming year.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 37.33.

In the same vein, DOCN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., DOCN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.88 million was better the volume of 1.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.31% While, its Average True Range was 7.68.

Raw Stochastic average of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.32% that was higher than 66.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.