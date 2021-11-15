NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) EPS growth this year is -596.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) open the trading on November 12, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.42% to $6.22. During the day, the stock rose to $6.67 and sunk to $6.07 before settling in for the price of $6.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NRXP posted a 52-week range of $5.60-$76.99.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -596.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $448.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.66.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 4.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s Chief Comm. & Patient Officer sold 40,000 shares at the rate of 11.76, making the entire transaction reach 470,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,710. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 23, Company’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 33,715 for 13.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 442,004. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -2.69.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -596.10%.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.18.

In the same vein, NRXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.60.

Technical Analysis of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP)

[NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., NRXP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.58% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 126.11% that was lower than 205.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.