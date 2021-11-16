22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.86

As on November 15, 2021, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.05% to $3.22. During the day, the stock rose to $3.315 and sunk to $3.01 before settling in for the price of $2.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XXII posted a 52-week range of $0.76-$6.07.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 27.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $162.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $159.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $492.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.58.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 67 employees. It has generated 419,567 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -294,194. The stock had 18.58 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.33, operating margin was -67.61 and Pretax Margin of -69.98.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 36.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 30, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 2.88, making the entire transaction reach 57,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 668,475. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 10, Company’s Director sold 125,000 for 4.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 597,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 233,932 in total.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -70.12 while generating a return on equity of -37.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in the upcoming year.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.25.

In the same vein, XXII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [22nd Century Group Inc., XXII], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.74 million was lower the volume of 2.97 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.26% that was higher than 73.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.