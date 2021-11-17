Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) is -11.00% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) flaunted slowness of -1.74% at $0.56, as the Stock market unbolted on November 16, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5601 and sunk to $0.545 before settling in for the price of $0.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRQS posted a 52-week range of $0.49-$3.35.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6212, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0191.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Borqs Technologies Inc. industry. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.41%, in contrast to 10.40% institutional ownership.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2018, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.90%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.33.

In the same vein, BRQS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71.

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Borqs Technologies Inc., BRQS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 8.35 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.0436.

Raw Stochastic average of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.12% that was lower than 77.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.