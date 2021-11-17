DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) EPS is poised to hit 0.07 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on November 16, 2021, DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.14% to $21.98. During the day, the stock rose to $21.99 and sunk to $21.95 before settling in for the price of $21.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DSPG posted a 52-week range of $13.42-$22.00.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -44.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -455.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $533.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.17.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 352 employees. It has generated 325,227 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -19,290. The stock had 7.84 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.44, operating margin was -8.98 and Pretax Margin of -6.00.

DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. DSP Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 90.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s Chief Business Officer sold 1,130 shares at the rate of 21.93, making the entire transaction reach 24,781 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 162,528. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 08, Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 403 for 21.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,842. This particular insider is now the holder of 163,658 in total.

DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -5.93 while generating a return on equity of -4.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -455.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -44.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DSP Group Inc. (DSPG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.47.

In the same vein, DSPG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DSP Group Inc. (DSPG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [DSP Group Inc., DSPG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 99700.0 was lower the volume of 0.26 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.04.

Raw Stochastic average of DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.49% that was lower than 38.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.