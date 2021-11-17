Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) average volume reaches $3.26M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 16, 2021, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) set off with pace as it heaved 0.11% to $9.40. During the day, the stock rose to $9.45 and sunk to $9.26 before settling in for the price of $9.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JOBY posted a 52-week range of $7.83-$17.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.29.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Airports & Air Services industry. Joby Aviation Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.50%, in contrast to 26.40% institutional ownership.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Joby Aviation Inc., JOBY]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.06 million was inferior to the volume of 2.2 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.05% that was lower than 96.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.