Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) EPS growth this year is 67.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) open the trading on November 16, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.17% to $1.10. During the day, the stock rose to $1.1586 and sunk to $1.07 before settling in for the price of $1.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, POAI posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$2.30.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 13.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 62.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $65.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $70.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1855, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2267.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 22 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 54,447 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,125,409. The stock had 4.52 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -17.55, operating margin was -996.87 and Pretax Margin of -2066.99.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 6.30% institutional ownership.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.05) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2066.99 while generating a return on equity of -373.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Predictive Oncology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 50.62.

In the same vein, POAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

[Predictive Oncology Inc., POAI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.0617.

Raw Stochastic average of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.74% that was lower than 60.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.