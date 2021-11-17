Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $9.07: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 16, 2021, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.84% to $5.50. During the day, the stock rose to $5.89 and sunk to $5.44 before settling in for the price of $5.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UP posted a 52-week range of $5.58-$15.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.07.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Airports & Air Services industry. Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.40%, in contrast to 25.90% institutional ownership.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42.

Technical Analysis of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Wheels Up Experience Inc., UP]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.71 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.29 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.34% that was higher than 85.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.