Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) PE Ratio stood at $47.64: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on November 17, 2021, Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) started slowly as it slid -2.06% to $5.24. During the day, the stock rose to $5.54 and sunk to $5.23 before settling in for the price of $5.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALTO posted a 52-week range of $4.39-$8.34.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 85.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $398.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.66.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 369 employees. It has generated 2,424,386 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -40,854. The stock had 15.23 Receivables turnover and 1.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +4.25, operating margin was +0.68 and Pretax Margin of -1.93.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Alto Ingredients Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 57.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15, this organization’s Director bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 5.47, making the entire transaction reach 82,050 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 443,800. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 12, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 5.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 57,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 428,800 in total.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -1.69 while generating a return on equity of -5.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alto Ingredients Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 85.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $47.64, and its Beta score is 2.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.82.

In the same vein, ALTO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Alto Ingredients Inc., ALTO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.81 million was lower the volume of 2.98 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.49% that was lower than 62.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.