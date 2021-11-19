Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) return on Assets touches -56.40: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX: DPW) started the day on November 18, 2021, with a price decrease of -9.23% at $1.77. During the day, the stock rose to $2.17 and sunk to $1.73 before settling in for the price of $1.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DPW posted a 52-week range of $1.66-$10.94.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 25.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $105.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.2950, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.8431.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 29 employees. It has generated 155,008 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -216,817. The stock had 3.76 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.48, operating margin was -33.67 and Pretax Margin of -139.97.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 11.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 05, this organization’s Executive Chairman bought 150,000 shares at the rate of 2.49, making the entire transaction reach 373,845 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,650,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 30, Company’s Executive Chairman bought 800,000 for 2.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,990,160. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,500,000 in total.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -139.87 while generating a return on equity of -120.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.80%.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX: DPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.20.

In the same vein, DPW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.45.

Technical Analysis of Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX: DPW), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.6 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 6.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.1680.

Raw Stochastic average of Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.99% that was higher than 58.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.