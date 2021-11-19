Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.76

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) open the trading on November 18, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.98% to $6.06. During the day, the stock rose to $6.14 and sunk to $5.99 before settling in for the price of $6.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWO posted a 52-week range of $5.94-$8.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -34.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -772.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $307.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $272.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.94.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 60.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s Former Chief Inv. Officer sold 84,913 shares at the rate of 6.46, making the entire transaction reach 548,122 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,500. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s Former Chief Inv. Officer sold 110,000 for 6.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 708,587. This particular insider is now the holder of 118,413 in total.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.19) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -40.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -772.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.16% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -34.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.21, and its Beta score is 1.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.19.

In the same vein, TWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

[Two Harbors Investment Corp., TWO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.26% that was lower than 20.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.