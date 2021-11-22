Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) last week performance was -9.89%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) flaunted slowness of -0.91% at $3.28, as the Stock market unbolted on November 19, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $3.355 and sunk to $3.21 before settling in for the price of $3.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCO posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$3.70.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -7.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -36.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -42.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $468.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $463.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.47.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4800 employees. It has generated 386,377 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -121,404. The stock had 3.11 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.10, operating margin was -8.77 and Pretax Margin of -35.49.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. industry. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 97.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 05, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 61,793 shares at the rate of 3.30, making the entire transaction reach 203,917 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 105,433,653. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 23,006 for 2.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 57,285. This particular insider is now the holder of 178,023 in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -31.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -42.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -36.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76.

In the same vein, CCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., CCO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.0 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.70% that was higher than 57.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.