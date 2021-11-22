Phunware Inc. (PHUN) average volume reaches $27.80M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 19, 2021, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) set off with pace as it heaved 4.82% to $3.70. During the day, the stock rose to $4.12 and sunk to $3.54 before settling in for the price of $3.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHUN posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$24.04.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -63.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $298.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.73.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Phunware Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.70%, in contrast to 20.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15, this organization’s Director sold 55,983 shares at the rate of 4.10, making the entire transaction reach 229,530 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,173. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s Director sold 20,000 for 1.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,980. This particular insider is now the holder of 132,757 in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phunware Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in the upcoming year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phunware Inc. (PHUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 36.35.

In the same vein, PHUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Phunware Inc., PHUN]. Its last 5-days volume of 18.22 million indicated improvement to the volume of 14.16 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.27% that was lower than 320.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.