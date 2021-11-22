Uxin Limited (UXIN) volume hits 0.61 million: A New Opening for Investors

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) started the day on November 19, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.95% at $2.30. During the day, the stock rose to $2.41 and sunk to $2.30 before settling in for the price of $2.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UXIN posted a 52-week range of $0.86-$5.82.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $372.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $323.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $811.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.68.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 693 employees. It has generated 139,919 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -152,595. The stock had 0.48 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -2.48, operating margin was -121.53 and Pretax Margin of -111.44.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Uxin Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.83%, in contrast to 28.60% institutional ownership.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -109.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uxin Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.50%.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uxin Limited (UXIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.94.

In the same vein, UXIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28.

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.18 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited (UXIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.10% that was lower than 68.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.